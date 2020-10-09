Frank Vogel Didn't Patronize Jimmy Butler's Coffee Business in the Bubble
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 09 2020
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed he has not been a customer of Jimmy Butler's burgeoning coffee business in the NBA's Orlando bubble. That's just the latest shot fired in the battle between the Miami Heat and the Lakers as they prepare for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
A few weeks ago, Vogel revealed Butler asked him if he wanted to buy a cup of coffee. The Lakers' head coach said he would eventually. On Friday, he revealed he hadn't followed through yet for two reasons: they two might wind up facing each other in the finals and $20 was too much for coffee.
Let's be real, $20 for a cup of coffee is too much. I'm not trying to sh*t on Butler's business plan but it needs some revising. I mean, what are his overhead costs?
In mid-August it was revealed that Butler had brought a French press into the bubble and was charging for use of it:
The idea is pretty brilliant but the costs are prohibitive. I mean, $20 for coffee? In this economy? Like Vogel, I'm going to have to take a pass on that.