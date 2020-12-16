Lions Center Frank Ragnow Suffered a Fractured Throat and Didn't Miss a Snap
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 16, 2020, 2:19 PM EST
The Detroit Lions lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to drop to 5-8 on the season. Lions center Frank Ragnow played all 68 offensive snaps. This is not entirely notable until you take into account the fact that Ragnow suffered a fractured throat during the game.
In a sport where people suffer the worst, most gruesome injuries this sounds insane. Did you know you could fracture your throat? He is apparently breathing fine, but not supposed to talk and the Lions, two games out of the playoffs with three games left, still haven't decided to shut him down for the season. This is some serious football guy energy.
According to this article which Ian Rapoport later tweeted, fractured throats can be as serious as they sound and the most likely cause of this injury is car crash or sports injury. So, yeah. Do not mess with Frank Ragnow.