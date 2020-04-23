Frank Caliendo's Mel Kiper Jr. Scouts the Snacks in His Pantry
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 23 2020
The 2020 NFL Draft is upon us and Frank Caliendo wasn't going to let the day pass without giving us his version of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. As the draft approached, he took to his Twitter account and posted a video of himself rating the snacks in his pantry as Kiper.
Check it out:
An instant classic.
Given we're about to watch a really weird draft play out due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's great to know we can always count on Caliendo to lighten the mood. Although I do disagree with his analysis a bit. Goldfish are way better than Cheez-Its.