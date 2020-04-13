Frank Caliendo's John Madden-Pat Summerall PBP of Easter Bunny Fight is Tremendous
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 13 2020
To this day, there's probably never been a better NFL booth than John Madden and Pat Summerall. For 22 seasons, the duo played perfectly off of each other, with the ever-excitable Madden being counterbalanced by the more-measured Summerall.
It's been 18 years since they called their last game together, but thanks to comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo, we still got to hear them breaking down the action this weekend as a person dressed in an Easter bunny costume broke up and then got involved in a street brawl. The video was old, but according to Caliendo, he received several requests to do "something" with it, so he did.
Ah to reminisce on better times. Simpler times, when Madden and Summerall were calling big hits like this every Sunday. It was the peak of broadcasting civilization.
Jokes aside, listening to Caliendo's back and forth honestly does bring back great memories of when these two men were in the booth together. Summerall, with his steady, deep voice, set Madden up and Madden delivered with the unbridled enthusiasm of a child who just got his his first bite of a chocolate bunny.
Calideno has done his Madden-Summerall impression many times before but it never gets old. As long as he keeps finding these videos, he should keep at it. If nothing else, it's a reminder of how great this duo was in the booth together.