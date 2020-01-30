Frank Caliendo Gives Us a Walk Down Memory Lane With Pat Summerall-John Madden Call
By Kyle Koster | Jan 30 2020
Frank Caliendo has had impressive staying power since piercing the sports media bubble. Impressions are one of those things smart people say they don't really like, yet secretly really enjoy. As a society, we should work to remove this stigma. But I digress.
His latest work is the old Fox crew of Pat Summerall and John Madden calling Patrick Mahomes' incredible touchdown run against the Titans. And it will take you back.
Madden is obviously the broadest laugh but, to me, the Summerall facsimile is truly terrific. The man was perpetually nonplussed. Heart rate never wavered.
Now, Caliendo has a busy schedule, but I can't be the only one who would really enjoy if he put together a quick three-hour rebroadcast for no pay and my benefit.