Cleveland Fans Boo Franco Harris at NFL Draft, Rivalry With Steelers Very Much Alive
By Kyle Koster
Apr 30, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT
Franco Harris is on hand for the second night of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland. His presence was not warmly received by the Browns faithful, who let the former Pittsburgh Steelers great know that they haven't forgotten where he did all that immaculate stuff.
Ruthless.
On one hand, it's late-April and Harris retired before Brian Hoyer was born. On the other, the sign of a good rivalry is one that takes no offdays and Browns fans have to be feeling like they're in a better place than Pittsburgh organizationally in a long, long time.
As good as the scaled-down, in-person draft was last year, the unpredictable and oftentimes nonsensical fan involvement was dearly missed.