Francis Ngannou Knocked Out Stipe Miocic to Win UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 260
By Stephen Douglas
Mar 28, 2021, 12:33 AM EDT
Francis Ngannou got revenge on Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. After dropping a decision to Miocic at UFC 220 in January 2018, Ngannou knocked out Miocic in the second round of their rematch at UFC 260. Even for a UFC fight, Ngannou chose violence.
Since their first meeting Miocic had spent all of his time fighting Daniel Cormier, winning a trilogy, 2-1. Ngannou had lost his next fight to Derrick Lewis, but was on a four fight win streak coming into the Miocic rematch.
Ngannou now owns a new belt.