Roundup: Frances Tiafoe Upsets Rafael Nadal, Sydney Sweeney Lands Movie Role; Jason Peters Signs With Cowboys
Earthquake kills 65 in China ... Liz Truss to be new UK prime minister ... One suspect found dead in Canada stabbings case ... Stock futures rose heading into Tuesday ... Judge grants Trump request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago files ... Frances Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at U.S. Open ... Dollar strength lifts Americans' spending power ... 'Don't Worry My Darling' gets enthusiastic response in Venice ... A review of 'Don't Worry My Darling' can be found here ... Sydney Sweeney lands next movie role ... Mitchell Trubisky named Steelers captain ... LSU's Maason Smith to miss season with knee injury ... Clemson beat Georgia Tech after a late upset scare ... Clemson fans aren't happy with Dabo Swinney ... Jason Peters signed with the Cowboys ...
Highlights from Frances Tiafoe's massive upside win over Rafael Nadal.
Braun Strowman returned to WWE.
Inside House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3.
Credence Clearwater Revival -- "Who'll Stop the Rain"