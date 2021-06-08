France President Emmanuel Macron Slapped While Shaking Hands
Emmanuel Macron was in southeastern France this morning, doing things the French President is wont to do. In this case, he visited the Drome region to speak to restauranteurs and students about life returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
He then went on a walk to shake hands and speak with his constituents, lined up behind barriers to see their president. Macron was then suddenly slapped by one of those constituents. Here's video of the incident:
As you can see, the slapper in question was immediately pulled down by the president's bodyguards and Reuters reports he and another individual were arrested for the event.
It's a bit reminiscent of when George Bush got a shoe thrown at him while in Iraq. The action itself is not intended to cause any significant harm. It is the message that matters. We have no idea what that message is in this particular case, but we'll probably know sooner rather than later. In the meantime, this guy has quite a story for his French holding cell roommates after he gets booked by police.