Riots Break Out in France After World Cup Semifinal
France advanced to the final of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday. The defending champions will face Argentina for the world's most coveted trophy on Sunday. French and Moroccan fans clashed all over the country after the match.
Warning, some of the following videos are graphic.
Hopefully no one was seriously injured in these clashes and cooler heads eventually prevail. It's sad that a soccer match evoked this kind of response.
There is a ton of animosity between the French and Moroccans due to more than four decades of French colonial dominance of the North African country from 1912 until its independence in 1956. The countries are deeply intertwined to this day. It's not surprising something like this happened. Here's hoping tensions cool with the match over.