Fran McCaffery Had a Hilarious Silent Freakout After Getting T'd Up Against Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Badgers played the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday in Iowa City. With just more than four minutes remaining in the game and the Hawkeyes trailing by three, Iowa's Tony Perkins missed a jumper and then got called for a foul after Wisconsin's Steven Crowl came away with the rebound. Longtime Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery proceeded to complain until he got a technical foul and then lost his mind without saying another word.
That is a spectacular silent fit. McCaffery appears to be trying to use telekinesis to attack the officials. The number of different upset faces he makes in these few seconds is truly astounding. The way he angrily pouts after giving a conference opponent two free points late in a close game that went to overtime is commendable in that it shows his players who the protagonist in this story really is.
UPDATE: Iowa trailed by eight with 2:13 remaining and came back to tie the game at 60 with 15 seconds remaining. Wisconsin won in overtime, 78-75.
His assistants are pretty brave for getting in his way.