FOX Week 2 NFL TV and Announcer Schedule By Bobby Burack | Sep 12 2019

Week 2 of the NFL season is here. Like last week, FOX has loaded up the day with some must-see games both in the early and afternoon windows. Here is a look at their Week 2 broadcast schedule:

1:00 PM, ET:

Vikings @ Packers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin,

49ers @ Bengals: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.

Cowboys @ Redskins: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.

Seahawks @ Steelers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, and Lindsay Czarniak.

Cardinals @ Ravens: Brandon Gaudin, Cris Carter, and Peter Schrager

4:25 PM, ET:

Saints @ Rams: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews,

Bears @ Broncos: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

