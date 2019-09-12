FOX Week 2 NFL TV and Announcer Schedule
By Bobby Burack | Sep 12 2019
Week 2 of the NFL season is here. Like last week, FOX has loaded up the day with some must-see games both in the early and afternoon windows. Here is a look at their Week 2 broadcast schedule:
1:00 PM, ET:
Vikings @ Packers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin,
49ers @ Bengals: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.
Cowboys @ Redskins: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.
Seahawks @ Steelers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, and Lindsay Czarniak.
Cardinals @ Ravens: Brandon Gaudin, Cris Carter, and Peter Schrager
4:25 PM, ET:
Saints @ Rams: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews,
Bears @ Broncos: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.