FOX Week 1 NFL TV and Announcer Schedule
By Bobby Burack | Sep 06 2019
The first NFL Sunday is just a few days away and there isn’t a dud on the schedule. Six of the games on Sunday will air on FOX and here is a look at their Week 1 broadcast schedule:
1:00 PM, ET:
Rams @ Panthers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin,
Falcons @ Vikings: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.
Redskins @ Eagles: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.
4:25 PM, ET:
Giants @ Cowboys: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews,
Lions @ Cardinals: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.
49ers @ Buccaneers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, and Lindsay Czarniak.