Fox's New Crop of Greatest Games Includes the Latest Super Bowl
By Kyle Koster | May 02 2020
The longer this pandemic-related sports oasis goes on, the more we'll see the definition of a "great" game stretched. I'm in the camp that there's a deeper reservoir of entertaining games available than others think, especially if networks are willing to cull through less high-profile contests for the goods.
But, obviously, it makes sense to start with the big, sexy games everyone remembers. Fox Sports unveiled its latest crop of NFL replays Friday, which includes the last competitive game played.
The Chiefs' comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV will air at 8 p.m. ET tonight on Fox. Tomorrow at 3 p.m. they'll run back the 1996 NFC Championship Game between the Packers and Cowboys. Next Sunday at 3 p.m. it's Super Bowl XXXVI between the Patriots and Rams and the Saturday after that brings a 1995 NFC Championship clash between the Cowboys and 49ers in the same time slot.
There will also be pigskin on FS1 the next two Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET. The first offering is sort of a vanity project in the 2002 Packers-Giants game which featured Michael Strahan breaking the sack record with the help of a very willing Brett Favre. More Green Bay pain will be on display on May 14 in the form of a 2004 Divisional Playoff tilt against the Eagles.