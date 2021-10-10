The Big Lead
FOX Sports' NFL Parody of 'Squid Game' Was Brilliant

Liam McKeone
In case you haven't heard, Squid Game is the newest Netflix show to take the American audience by storm. It is a great show and you should watch it. FOX Sports, who have really been leaning into their skits during NFL pregame on Sunday, parodied the hit show for a football audience.

It was very funny and a smart way to leverage the zeitgeist. Here is 'Squad Game.'

Just great stuff. The creative team is really doing a great job this year over at the network. Every week they have at least one quality skit that wouldn't be out of place on a PG version of Saturday Night Live.

