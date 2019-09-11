Fox Sports Parts Ways with NFL Announcer Brian Billick After Six Years By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 11 2019

Fox Sports has parted ways with football analyst Brian Billick after six years, sources tell The Big Lead. Billick’s contract was up, and Fox Sports decided not to renew it.

A Fox Sports spokesman confirmed the news to The Big Lead Sunday afternoon. “We simply decided to move in a different direction. We appreciate all of Brian’s contributions over the years at Fox.”

In January 2013, Billick and play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman called a playoff game. In January 2014, Fox instead went with the up-and-coming pair of Kevin Burkhardt and analyst John Lynch.

It’s unclear what the next step will be for Billick, who won a Super Bowl as coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He turned 60 in February, but last coached in 2007. One possible landing spot is the NFL Network.

