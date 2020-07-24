Fox Sports Lays Off More That 50 Staffers in Move Not Related to COVID-19
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 24 2020
Fox Sports has laid off more than 50 workers in a move unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. The company claims it is attempting to become more efficient after selling off the regional sports networks to Sinclair last summer.
Fox Sports has addressed the layoffs:
That's not great news for sports media. More layoffs coming at a time when the industry has been decimated by COVID-19. A steady stream of layoffs, furloughs and salary reductions has hit hard since March and there's no end in sight.
With sports finally returning the media landscape might begin to improve, but many of the jobs lost may never come back.