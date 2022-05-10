Fox Sports Breaks the Bank for Tom Brady, Plus Your IBLWM Week 2 Postgame
Fox delivered a lightning bolt of news this morning by announcing that Tom Brady will become its lead NFL analyst whenever he decides to hang up his cleats. Rumors of a massive contract abound. On one hand it's monumental news, and an enormous victory. But there's reason to wait to spike the football. Then, in much more important news, Jeremy Stokes hops on the podcast to break down Week 2 in the International League of West Michigan, with several newsy and juicy nuggets.