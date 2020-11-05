Fox Sports' Entire 'Big Noon Kickoff' Crew Will be Out Saturday Due to COVID-19 Protocols
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 4, 2020, 10:56 PM EST
Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff will look a little different on Saturday. The usual Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone will miss the program, which is set to air before the start of the USC-Arizona State game. All five men will be absent due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
The New York Post's Andrew Marchand has the story. The usual group will be replaced by Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Emmanuel Acho, with Charissa Thompson hosting. This week's edition of the show will be cut from two hours to one.
Marchand secured a quote from Fox Sports about the news:
In a statement to The Post, Fox Sports said it was only holding out the crew “out of abundance of caution” and with guidance from the CDC and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health’s safety guidelines.
It can't be great if all five guys have to quarantine. We don't have any of the specifics here so we won't speculate but this doesn't seem like good news.
Bradshaw, Long and Thompson all help anchor Fox's NFL Sunday studio coverage, while Acho is a panelist on FS1's Speak for Yourself.