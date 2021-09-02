Fox Sports Debuting New Big Noon Energy
Big Noon Kickoff is back on the road tonight for Ohio State-Minnesota as they embark on a crucial year for the property. Fox Sports, having dubbed this the Year of the Fan, has released a promotional spot celebrating the return of college football normalcy appropriately dubbed Big Noon Energy. Voiced by Bill Burr, it's chockfull of familiar faces and places and should help facilitate even more excitement for the sport's wide launch this weekend.
Bill Burr provides the narration and Gary Clark Jr. the song.
I don't know if people are going to start saying "Big noon energy" but I do know good branding when I see it. We will be replacing "naptime" with this new phrase immediately around my home and other parents should also consider the pivot.