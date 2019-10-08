Rob Gronkowski Hired By FOX as NFL Analyst
By Liam McKeone | Oct 08 2019
Rob Gronkowski's post-playing career has already been a bit of a ride. He's appeared during WWE events and became a spokesperson in partnership with a CBD company, all the while dodging questions about a potential return to the NFL.
Gronk will now be returning to football on Sundays, but in a much different capacity. Ian Rapoport reports the former Patriots tight end has been hired as an analyst by FOX, and will appear on FOX NFL Sunday.
This is an... interesting decision by both parties, shall we say. Gronkowski will no doubt have a lot of interesting thoughts to offer on the game, but nothing he has ever done has given any indication that he's made to sit behind a desk for hours on Sunday afternoons and talk football. That's not to say he can't, of course. But his bubbly personality and fun-loving persona seem better suited to spot performances rather than a regular analyst spot.
Doubts aside, this will definitely be fun. Gronkowski is just here to have a good time wherever he may be, and he's going to have a lot of fun with the rest of the cast for FOX.