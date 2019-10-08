Rob Gronkowski Hired By FOX as NFL Analyst By Liam McKeone | Oct 08 2019 Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski's post-playing career has already been a bit of a ride. He's appeared during WWE events and became a spokesperson in partnership with a CBD company, all the while dodging questions about a potential return to the NFL.

Gronk will now be returning to football on Sundays, but in a much different capacity. Ian Rapoport reports the former Patriots tight end has been hired as an analyst by FOX, and will appear on FOX NFL Sunday.

Former #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is coming to a TV near you: Sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo that Gronk has been hired by FOX to appear as a regular analyst for FOX NFL Sunday. A dynamic role for future Hall of Famer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2019

This is an... interesting decision by both parties, shall we say. Gronkowski will no doubt have a lot of interesting thoughts to offer on the game, but nothing he has ever done has given any indication that he's made to sit behind a desk for hours on Sunday afternoons and talk football. That's not to say he can't, of course. But his bubbly personality and fun-loving persona seem better suited to spot performances rather than a regular analyst spot.

Doubts aside, this will definitely be fun. Gronkowski is just here to have a good time wherever he may be, and he's going to have a lot of fun with the rest of the cast for FOX.