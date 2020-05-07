Is Fox News' Pete Hegseth Courageous Enough to Follow His Own Advice?
By Kyle Koster | May 07 2020
Fox News' Pete Hegseth implored viewers to show that famous American spirit and courage in the face of a global pandemic. He has studied the board and concluded it is time for everyone to rush out there and deliberately infect themselves with COVID-19 so we can achieve herd immunity and finally lick this thing. Here's what he told Outnumbered today:
"I do think you're going to need that kind of ethos and that spirit to put freedom before fear," Hegseth said. "Listen, there's a lot of anxiety, there's a lot of misinformation, the experts have been telling us hundreds of thousands of people are going to die. Now that we're learning more, herd immunity is our friend. Healthy people, they're going to get out there, they're going to have to have some courage."
You'll notice these comments came from a home studio decorated like the barbershop your grandfather went to for 50 years. That is because Hegseth and his colleagues have been told not to come into the network's Manhattan studios for some reason. Wonder what it could be.
In the interest of full charity, he's absolutely correct that persevering through these trying times will require unusual courage. Someone smart should point out that discretion is the better part of valor, though, because it's definitely an important part of the process.
The United States will pass into the hundreds of thousands of reported deaths reality later this month at its current pace, which is not slowing even before the impacts of mass reopening begin to show. It is truly an awful situation and there's real reason to be humble in realizing that one may not have all the answers to a problem the country and most of the world hasn't been able to solve.
So maybe Hegseth is correct. There's a really good way to try out his theory. He can display some of that bravery he's so desperate to see himself and be the guy to lead the parade back into public. Rushing out there and putting himself in a high-risk environment could kick-start things with him as the guinea pig. Let's see what happens and go from there.
Reluctance to do this, I'm sorry to say, would lead a person to believe he's not truly brave enough to put his future mouth where his current one is.