FOX NFL Week 9 NFL Schedule and Announcers By William Pitts | Nov 01 2019 Focus On Sport/Getty Images

We're into the second half of the NFL season, and as far as FOX is concerned, the league has more of the sports pie to itself now that the World Series has come to an end. All it has to contend with for space is the new Friday Night Smackdown at this point.

Here's what FOX's slate looks like this week, including two ancient Super Bowl rematches and a matchup between the '76 expansion teams.

1:00 PM

Minnesota Vikings @ Kansas City Chiefs - Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, Pam Oliver

Washington Redskins @ Buffalo Bills - Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles - Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, Jennifer Hale

4:05 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks - Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Sara Walsh

Detroit Lions @ Oakland Raiders - Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, Shannon Spake