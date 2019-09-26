NFL Week 4 FOX Schedule and Announcers By Bobby Burack | Sep 26 2019 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season is here. FOX will kick the week off with a must-see Eagles-Packers showdown. Here is FOX's full broadcasting schedule for the week:

8:20 PM, ET Thursday Night Football

Eagles @ Packers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Kristina Pink.

1:00 PM, ET

Chiefs @ Lions: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.

Panthers @ Texans: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, and Lindsay Czarniak.

Redskins @ Giants: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.

4:05 PM, ET

Seahawks @ Cardinals: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

Buccaneers @ Rams: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin.

