NFL Week 4 FOX Schedule and Announcers
By Bobby Burack | Sep 26 2019
Week 4 of the NFL season is here. FOX will kick the week off with a must-see Eagles-Packers showdown. Here is FOX's full broadcasting schedule for the week:
8:20 PM, ET Thursday Night Football
Eagles @ Packers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Kristina Pink.
1:00 PM, ET
Chiefs @ Lions: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.
Panthers @ Texans: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, and Lindsay Czarniak.
Redskins @ Giants: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.
4:05 PM, ET
Seahawks @ Cardinals: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.
Buccaneers @ Rams: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin.