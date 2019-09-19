FOX NFL Week 3 TV and Announcer Schedule By Bobby Burack | Sep 19 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 3 of the NFL season is here. As we're doing every week with the FOX and CBS schedules, here are FOX's NFL game and announcer schedules this week:

1:00 P.M . ET

Dolphins @ Cowboys: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.

Lions @ Eagles: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.

Broncos @ Packers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin.

Raiders @ Vikings: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

4:05 P.M. ET

Panthers @ Cardinals: Dan Hellie, Brady Quinn, and Sarah Kustok.

Giants @ Buccaneers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Tiki Barber, and Sara Walsh.

