FOX NFL Week 3 TV and Announcer Schedule
By Bobby Burack | Sep 19 2019
Week 3 of the NFL season is here. As we're doing every week with the FOX and CBS schedules, here are FOX's NFL game and announcer schedules this week:
1:00 P.M . ET
Dolphins @ Cowboys: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.
Lions @ Eagles: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.
Broncos @ Packers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin.
Raiders @ Vikings: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.
4:05 P.M. ET
Panthers @ Cardinals: Dan Hellie, Brady Quinn, and Sarah Kustok.
Giants @ Buccaneers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Tiki Barber, and Sara Walsh.
