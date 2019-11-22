FOX NFL Week 12 Schedule & Announcers By William Pitts | Nov 22 2019 Mike Stone/Getty Images

FOX has the doubleheader for Week 12 in the NFL, and this week it can arguably lay claim to its most compelling Sunday afternoon regular season matchup in years.

1:00 PM

Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles - Kevin Burkhardt / Charles Davis / Pam Oliver

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears - Thom Brennaman / Chris Spielman / Shannon Spake

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons - Dick Stockton / Mark Schlereth / Jennifer Hale

Detroit Lions @ Washington Redskins - Kenny Albert / Ronde Barber / Lindsay Czarniak

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns - Chris Myers / Daryl Johnston / Laura Okmin

4:25 PM (America's Game of the Week)

Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots - Joe Buck / Troy Aikman / Erin Andrews