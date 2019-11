FOX NFL Week 11 Schedule and Announcers By William Pitts | Nov 15 2019

It'll be hard for Sunday's games to top (or bottom, depending on your perspective) what FOX viewers saw on Thursday Night Football last night. Still, here's FOX's slate of games for Week 11 of the NFL season.

1:05 PM

Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions - Kevin Burkhardt / Charles Davis / Pam Oliver

New York Jets @ Washington Redskins - Kenny Albert / Ronde Barber / Sara Walsh

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Thom Brennaman / Chris Spielman / Shannon Spake

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers - Dick Stockton / Mark Schlereth / Jennifer Hale

4:05 PM

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers - Chris Myers / Daryl Johnston / Laura Okmin