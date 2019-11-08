The Big LeadThe Big Lead
FOX NFL Week 10 Schedule & Announcers

By William Pitts | Nov 08 2019

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White (92) closes in on Carolina Panthers quarterback Kerry Collins (12) during the NFC Championship Game, a 30-13 Packers victory on January 12, 1997, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images)
Allen Kee/Getty Images

Into the double-digits we go this week, and in a sign of the times, two New York teams are playing each other and are receiving less than one-quarter of coverage across the United States.

Here is the rundown of FOX's slate of NFL games for Week 10.

1:00 PM
Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints - Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis/Pam Oliver
New York Giants @ New York Jets - Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber/Lindsay Czarniak
Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman/Shannon Spake

4:25 PM
Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers - Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Erin Andrews