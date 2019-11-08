FOX NFL Week 10 Schedule & Announcers By William Pitts | Nov 08 2019 Allen Kee/Getty Images

Into the double-digits we go this week, and in a sign of the times, two New York teams are playing each other and are receiving less than one-quarter of coverage across the United States.

Here is the rundown of FOX's slate of NFL games for Week 10.

1:00 PM

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints - Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis/Pam Oliver

New York Giants @ New York Jets - Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber/Lindsay Czarniak

Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman/Shannon Spake

4:25 PM

Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers - Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Erin Andrews