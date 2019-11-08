FOX NFL Week 10 Schedule & Announcers
By William Pitts | Nov 08 2019
Into the double-digits we go this week, and in a sign of the times, two New York teams are playing each other and are receiving less than one-quarter of coverage across the United States.
Here is the rundown of FOX's slate of NFL games for Week 10.
1:00 PM
Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints - Kevin Burkhardt/Charles Davis/Pam Oliver
New York Giants @ New York Jets - Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber/Lindsay Czarniak
Arizona Cardinals @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman/Shannon Spake
4:25 PM
Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers - Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Erin Andrews