Size Matters for Fox NFL Sunday Social Distance Studio Desk
By Brian Giuffra | Sep 13 2020
When it comes to sports pregame shows these days, size matters, bigger is better, don't want no eeny weeny, teeny weeny shriveled little short desk man, and all those other cliches.
While Fox NFL Sunday's social-distance studio desk isn't quite as gargantuan as Inside the NBA, there's a solid bit of elbow room for host Curt Menefee and analysts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan to stretch out.
Now that's the kind of Xs and Os breakdown I'm looking for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Compared to the Inside the NBA desk, however, the Fox desk is embarrassingly small.
Considering Shaq (far left) is over 7-feet tall and Charles Barkley (far right) is 6-9, I'm going to guess the width of that desk is about 100 yards wide. Football humor aside, I do wonder why Fox didn't go with this hilarious setup. Having analysts sit twice as far apart as is required by social distance guidelines is how you stand out from the crowd.
No one wants a small desk anymore. It's all about size. Time to get a growth booster Fox.