FOX Super Happy to See NFL Ratings Up 6% On Sunday
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 21 2020
Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books and ratings are starting to trickle in and it looks like the American public has not turned their backs on football. Or at least America's team. Ratings were up 6% year over year for a FOX singleheader led by the Dallas Cowboys comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.
It seems the NFL's ratings decline from Week 1 may be more of a natural progression than anything else. Ratings were up for FOX's broadcast of Saints-Bucs in Week 1, but down for NBC on Sunday night and the season opener. As they were for the Emmys. There are only so many people who can watch television in America at a given time.
The NFL remains the safest property for broadcasters, no matter how many players kneel or stand on their heads or remain in the locker room during the National Anthem.