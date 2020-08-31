FOX 2020 NFL Broadcaster Lineup
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 31 2020
FOX has released their football announcing teams for the 2020 NFL season in a press release. While crowd noise will be provided by virtual fans, the sounds coming from the booth will be mostly familiar.
FOX NFL Broadcast Lineup
The usual Joe Buck and Troy Aikman team will again work America's Game of the Week. Erin Andrews will work the sideline and Mike Pereira will provide crucial insight remotely. Kristina Pink will join that group for Thursday Night Football broadcasts.
FOX Announcing NFL
Kevin Burkhardt will be paired with Daryl "Moose" Johnston for the first time. Pam Oliver will join them as a reporter.
Reporter Lindsay Czarniak will work the sidelines for the Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth booth.
Veteran Kenny Albert has been paired with rookie analyst Jonathan Vilma and reporter Shannon Spake.
Kevin Kugler will call games with Chris Spielman and they will be joined by Laura Okmin reporting.
Finally, Chris Myers will handle play-by-play duties for FOX's other four-person team. He will be joined in the booth by Greg Jennings and Brock Huard and on the sidelines by Jennifer Hale.
These teams will all be working Week 1 on September 13th.