Fox Sports NFL Announcing Teams for 2021

Kyle Koster
David Banks/Getty Images
Fox Sports is setting out on its 28th voyage broadcasting the NFL and this morning released its broadcast teams. The most notable addition is Greg Olsen joining the No. 2 booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Mark Sanchez will work his rookie year next to Kevin Kugler in what could be a sneaky good pairing. Kristina Pink will be a part of the Buck-Aikman Thursday night broadcasts while Joe Davis and Gus Johnson will work select games, the latter teamed up with Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi. Mike Pereria and Dean Blandino will be in their usual rules roles.

FOX NFL Announcers

Here are the regular units:

Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi

Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen/Pam Oliver

Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth/Shannon Spake

Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma/Sara Walsh/Lindsay Czarniak

Chris Myers/Daryl “Moose” Johnston/Jennifer Hale

Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez/Laura Okmin

