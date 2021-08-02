Fox Sports NFL Announcing Teams for 2021
Fox Sports is setting out on its 28th voyage broadcasting the NFL and this morning released its broadcast teams. The most notable addition is Greg Olsen joining the No. 2 booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Mark Sanchez will work his rookie year next to Kevin Kugler in what could be a sneaky good pairing. Kristina Pink will be a part of the Buck-Aikman Thursday night broadcasts while Joe Davis and Gus Johnson will work select games, the latter teamed up with Aqib Talib and Megan Olivi. Mike Pereria and Dean Blandino will be in their usual rules roles.
FOX NFL Announcers
Here are the regular units:
Joe Buck/Troy Aikman/Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi
Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen/Pam Oliver
Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth/Shannon Spake
Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma/Sara Walsh/Lindsay Czarniak
Chris Myers/Daryl “Moose” Johnston/Jennifer Hale
Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez/Laura Okmin