FOX News Goes Through the Motions Proclaiming 'Scooby Doo' is Woke Because Velma is Gay
Velma, the beloved children's cartoon character, is officially a lesbian. The longtime fan theory was confirmed in the new Scooby Doo Halloween movie, Trick or Treat Scooby Doo! Since a clip of Velma getting excited to meet a female character hit Twitter, it was only a matter of time before the right wing media got around to freaking out about it. It took less than 48 hours.
This morning on FOX News Gillian Turner was filling in as host for The Faulkner Focus and was tasked with tackling this important topic with guest Jimmy Failla. The graphics team did their job with a picture of Scooby Doo and Velma with the cartoon's signature font and style, but Turner and Fallia couldn't even keep a straight face as they riffed about gas prices and how unrealistic the cartoon about the talking dog is in the first place.
Failla said, "I don't even have a problem with Velma being gay, obviously," with Turner adding, "kudos to her." Clearly not everyone's heart is in this one.