Fox News and Newsmax Had Dueling Joe Biden Grinch Graphics
The supply chain, like many things in America, is broken right now. Earlier today, press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if the White House could guaruntee people's holiday packages would arrive on time. Psaki said they could not. So tonight both FOX News and Newsmax put their graphics teams to work trying to explain how Joe Biden was ruining Christmas. Both networks portrayed Biden as The Grinch.
First on Stinchfield host Grant Stinchfield broke out The Biden Grinch in front of the White House with Jen Psaki's head on his dog, Max. The caption was "The White House That Stole Christmas."
A few hours later on The Ingraham Angle, Laura Ingraham went with "The Biden Who Stole Christmas."
Who wore it better? That's for the viewers to decide.
Now, does it matter that the title of the Dr. Seuss story is How the Grinch Stole Christmas? Or that the Grinch ended up giving the Whos back all their presents in time and becomes the guest of honor at their Christmas dinner? Probably not.
I'd also like to point out that it is October 13th. The War on Christmas creep is real.