Fox News Chyron During Trump Speech Calls Joe Biden 'Wannabe Dictator'
Donald Trump was in court on Tuesday, pleading not guilty to a rash of charges related to his handling of classified documents. After his time in the courtroom, Trump gave a speech to supporters at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. While he spoke, Joe Biden was also giving a speech at the White House. The chyron Fox News ran under the video of both men speaking was pretty shocking.
As the they both gave their speeches, Fox ran a graphic that said, "WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED."
Don't believe me? Here you go:
Just so you don't think this was a phony graphic, here's another shot of it:
And, again:
That's just ... a lot.
The graphic was only up for about 30 seconds when someone clearly thought better of it. It disappeared as soon as Sean Hannity hit the air at 9 p.m.
Given Fox is still reeling from having to hand Dominion $787.5 million and dealing with major credibility issues, I'm not sure using chyrons like that is the road the network wants to travel.