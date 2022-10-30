Fox Is Still Using Kanye West's Music During NFL Broadcasts
Kanye West has seen virtually everyone desert him over the past week due to his repeated espousing of antisemitic views. A legion of brands have dropped any association with him. But don't worry, the folks over at Fox are sticking with their man.
During Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, Fox used West's song "Flashing Lights" as a bumper before a commercial break. Yep, a major network is still using his music during NFL broadcasts even after everything that's happened this week.
A number of Twitter users noticed the music choice and were perplexed by it.
Now look, maybe this was done by some clueless producer who has never once logged on to the Internet before. But unless that's the case, Fox has some explaining to do. When essentially everyone on the planet is ditching any association with a person, it's probably not a great idea to promote his music. Just my two cents.