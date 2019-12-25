Colin Cowherd, Skip Bayless, and FOX Sports Cast Debate if 'Die Hard' Is a Christmas Movie By Liam McKeone | Dec 25 2019 Skip Bayless

It's Christmas, and with it comes one of the great debates of our age: is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Everyone argues about this with surprising intensity, and it was no different when FOX Sports assembled their sports cast to explain their thoughts. Check it out:

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?!@RealSkipBayless, @ColinCowherd, @Chris_Broussard and more settle the debate once and for all! ?? pic.twitter.com/3YtX343Nyj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 25, 2019

Chris Broussard is extremely passionate about this is my biggest takeaway. I also disagree with James Harrison's take that it is an action movie, and therefore not a Christmas movie. The two are not mutually exclusive!

No matter which side you fall on, it's a fun way to spend a few minutes on this fine holiday.