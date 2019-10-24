Fox Played a Weird Version of 'Baby Shark' and It Could Be Bad News for the Nationals By Kyle Koster | Oct 24 2019 Elsa/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals have adopted Baby Shark as an official anthem and the results speak for themselves. Those interested in the who, what, where, when, and why of it all can choose between any number of explainers. Here's one you don't have to read, you lazy jerk.

Everyone knows that one version of the very annoying song, which will now be stuck in your head all day. Few people know that there are other versions because kids are absolutely beholden to the original. But apparently they exist.

We know this because Fox played a bizarro version late in last night's blowout.

And here’s @MLBONFOX completely botching the Nats’ Baby Shark story and playing the wrong version of the song to boot. pic.twitter.com/1IDYUXRLha — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) October 24, 2019

It's possible the rights for the real thing were too deemed to pricey and not worth it. Or perhaps the person tasked with playing the tune is the one person in America who hasn't heard it. Either way, the stripped-down coffeehouse jam was jarring.

And call me crazy, but it's the exact type of thing we could look back on as a turning point in the series. If the real Baby Shark is good luck, the knock-off variety could very well be bad luck. Tune in to see if this causes a momentum shift in the series as it moves to Washington.