Foul Ball Incredibly Goes Between Two Unsuspecting Fans' Heads
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Steve Pearce went 1-3 in the Orioles 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. During the top of the 6th, Pearce got way around on a pitch and hit it into the seats behind the Baltimore dugout. It was a harrowing incident for everyone in the vicinity. Except for the two guys who were not paying attention as the ball went right between their heads, narrowly missing hitting either of their faces by about 3 inches. This ball would have destroyed either of these guys. Man, you’ve got to keep your head on a swivel when you sit that close to a baseball field.
