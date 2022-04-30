Guardians Fan Dumps Entire Beer on Date While Jumping For (and Dropping) a Foul Ball
The Oakland Atheltics hosted the Cleveland Guardians for a game of baseball on a beautiful spring afternoon on Saturday. One Cleveland fan nearly caught a foul ball while holding a beer, which would have been awesome. Instead, he dropped the ball and his beer left his cup and landed on his date.
I guess the good news is that most of the beer landed in the nachos?
You either die a hero or live long enough to dump a full beer on your friend / girlfriend / wife. The good news is that by the end of this short and epic clip they both had big smiles on their faces. This leads one to believe that maybe this isn't the first time he's spilled beer on her.
This relationship was either built to last forever or it was over by the end of the inning. If the Internet is on its game, we'll know which we witnessed in this clip by tomorrow morning.