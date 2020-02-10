Former Minnesota Gophers QB Philip Nelson Arrested on Suspicion of Assault; Victim in Critical Condition [UPDATE]
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Philip Nelson, who announced his transfer to Rutgers in January, was arrested early this morning for suspicion of assault in an incident that left the victim in critical condition.
The victim, former Minnesota State Mankato linebacker Isaac Kolstad, 24, was listed in critical condition Sunday at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Mankato police officers patrolling the downtown entertainment district discovered the two men near the intersection of Cherry and South Front streets, according to a police statement. Police on Sunday were looking for a second person suspected of being involved in the assault.
UPDATE: The police scanner audio provides some frightening details, including an indication the victim had been kicked in the head twice.
Nelson is expected to be arraigned on Monday or Tuesday.
In two years at Minnesota, Nelson threw 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He started nine of 12 games last year and is expected to sit out the entire 2014 year due to transfer rules.
UPDATE II: Nelson has been dismissed by the Rutgers program, the school announced today (May 13).
RELATED: Case McCoy Did Not Approve of ESPN’s Michael Sam Coverage
RELATED: Nobody Likes A.J. McCarron Except A.J. McCarron