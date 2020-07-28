Former Deadspin Writers Launching New Podcast and Subscription Website as Defector Media
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 28 2020
Deadspin is back again, but this time it's the original flavor. According to the New York Times, 18 of the 20 former Deadspin writers and editors who quit the site in 2019 are reuniting to form Defector Media. The team, led by editor in chief Tom Ley, will have a podcast and a website with a subscription model. There is no mandate to stick to sports.
Joining Ley will be former Deadspinners, Maitreyi Anantharaman, Albert Burneko, Dave McKenna, Drew Magary, Dan McQuade, Samer Kalaf, Kelsey McKinney, Billy Haisley, Diana Moskovitz, Giri Nathan, Patrick Redford, Lauren Theisen, Christ Thompson, Luis Paez-Pumar, David Roth, Barry Petchesky and Ray Ratto.
Up until now, the only way to keep up with the entire old Deadspin crew was to follow @undeadspin, which switched over to @DefectorMedia this morning. Many of the people involved have also previously gotten together for pop-up blogging at Unnamed Temporary Sports Blog.
Defector Media's content will cost $8 a month and there will be a discounted annual price. According to the New York Times, Defector Media did not take any venture capital money and everyone involved owns 5% of the company. The site's current masthead features a nod to the old Deadspin words: "Without favor, without discretion, and without interference."