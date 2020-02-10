Former Agent For Aaron Hernandez: "No chance he took his own life"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell this morning, and according to law enforcement, he hung himself.
But not everyone believes that the former New England Patriots tight end committed suicide.
Here’s his former NFL agent, Brian Murphy, tweeting that Hernandez would “never take his own life.”
There’s more. Jose Baez, the attorney who just last week got Hernandez a not guilty verdict in a double murder case, told TMZ that “this could be a murder either by inmates or the folks who run the prison.”