Flyers and Rangers Fans Fought in the Stands in Philly During Game 6
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Philadelphia (via YouTube description):
Rangers fans refused to leave after the ushers told them to go for their safety. The rest is self explanatory.
Nothing surprising here. Just a bunch of Flyers fans fighting a few Rangers fans in Philly during Game 6.
Update: Here’s another angle. It looks like about 50 people recorded this and nobody had the decency to turn his phone on its side. Philadelphia, man.
