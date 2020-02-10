The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Flyers and Rangers Fans Fought in the Stands in Philly During Game 6

By victor.test | Feb 10 2020

Philadelphia (via YouTube description):

Rangers fans refused to leave after the ushers told them to go for their safety. The rest is self explanatory.

Nothing surprising here. Just a bunch of Flyers fans fighting a few Rangers fans in Philly during Game 6.

Update: Here’s another angle. It looks like about 50 people recorded this and nobody had the decency to turn his phone on its side. Philadelphia, man.

