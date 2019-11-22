Floyd Mayweather Claims He's Coming Out of Retirement in 2020 By Ryan Phillips | Nov 22 2019 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather says he's "coming out of retirement in 2020" on his Instagram page. In a post Thursday night, Mayweather made the pronouncement in the caption of a picture of himself in boxing attire.

Is Floyd just toying with us, or does the 42-year-old really plan to fight again?

Earlier on Thursday, Mayweather posted a picture with Dana White from Wednesday night's Clippers-Celtics game. The two sat together all night and appeared to be enjoying themselves:

Floyd claims he and White are working together on someone. Will it be a boxing match, a UFC fight or some kind of promotional deal? We have no idea but it seems like we're likely to get some news on this soon.

Mayweather last fought on August 26, 2017 when he scored a TKO victory over Conor McGregor. That put his career record at 50-0. There have been whispers from time to time that Floyd was thinking about returning to the ring but nothing substantive. Maybe this is something real.

Earlier on Thursday ESPN reported that Mayweather was indeed retired for good, so this could be a publicity ploy by Floyd just to get some attention for something else. We'll see.