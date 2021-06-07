Roundup: Floyd Mayweather Dominates Logan Paul; Brie Larson Visits Avengers Campus; Julio Jones Traded to Titans
U.S. surpasses 300 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome daughter ... Joe Manchin to vote against Democrats' election bill ... Stock futures kick off week flat ... CIA scrambles for new approach in Afghanistan ... Vaccination rates are dropping ... China's tech clampdown is spreading ... "The Conjuring 3" topped "A Quiet Place Part II" at the box office ... Clarence Williams III died at 81 ... Brie Larson visits Avengers Campus ... USA beat Mexico to win the CONCACAF Nations League ... Julio Jones traded to the Titans ... The Hawks shocked the Sixers in Game 1 ... Umpire Larry Vanover shut Trevor Bauer up ... Floyd Mayweather dominated Logan Paul in their "boxing match" ... Simone Biles wins record seventh national women's all-around title ...
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers avoid organizational crisis by beating Mavericks [Sports Illustrated]
Winners and losers of the Julio Jones trade [CBS Sports]
USMNT vanquishes Mexico amid flying beer cans, controversy and more [Yahoo Sports]
This isn't normal, either [The Atlantic]
Does Julio Jones make the Tennessee Titans a Super Bowl contender? [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the incredible USA-Mexico match from the CONCACAF Nations League final:
Highlights from a wild Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
Jim Rome joined Dan Le Batard's 24-hour broadcast and it was awesome:
The Presidents of the United States of America -- "Video Killed the Radio Star"