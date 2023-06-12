Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III Fight Ends With Huge In-Ring Brawl
Floyd Mayweather fought John Gotti III in an exhibition boxing match Sunday night and things got out of control after referee Kenny Bayless called the fight off in the sixth round. Gotti proceeded to go after Mayweather, setting off a huge brawl in the ring as their entourages joined in the action.
Just insane.
So why was Floyd Mayweather fighting John Gotti's grandson? Do you really care? The answer, of course, is no.
It wasn't clear why Bayless called the fight off. Mayweather seemed to be dominating but Gotti also didn't look to be in trouble at the time. Maybe he was just as bored with the celebrity boxing exhibitions as the rest of us and decided to call it a night.