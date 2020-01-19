Floyd Mayweather Teases Possible Conor McGregor Rematch on Instagram
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 19 2020
If there is big money to be made, Floyd Mayweather would like to be involved. Not long after Conor McGregor finished Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246, the person running Mayweather's social media posted this to Instagram.
Mayweather - McGregor 2: 2020. Is this just Floyd fishing for likes? Hopefully. Does it matter how little sense it makes? Not really. Just like the first time, there is too much money on the line for Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Dana White and many other wealthy people to say no.
Considering how easily McGregor made it through this fight, he would have plenty of time to get ready for either of Floyd's favorite annual fight weekends.