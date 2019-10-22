No, Florida State Is Not Targeting Urban Meyer to Replace Willie Taggart By Ryan Phillips | Oct 22 2019 Harry How/Getty Images

Florida State won't ever hire Urban Meyer if the school's athletic director has anything to do with it.

Florida State's football team has been objectively awful under Willie Taggart. The Seminoles are currently 3-4 and coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Taggart is now 8-11 in his two seasons in Tallahassee, which has many fans calling for his head. Message boards have been packed with fans crying for the school to hire Meyer to replace him. It's safe to say that's not going to happen.

On Monday, FootballScoop.com claimed Meyer was the top target to replace Taggart if he was fired this year. That's been "vehemently" denied by multiple sources, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Further, Florida State athletic director David Coburn had the following to say about potentially hiring Meyer:

"If Coach were hit by a bus tomorrow, we would not target Coach Meyer, period," Coburn said. "I say that with all due respect to Coach Meyer, but we would not target Steve Spurrier either."

I love when people say "all due respect" before or after ripping someone.

So I'm sorry Florida State fans, Urban Meyer will most likely not be riding to the rescue if Taggart is fired. In fact, it sounds like the higher-ups at FSU are more than willing to give Taggart another season after this despite his struggles.