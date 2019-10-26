VIDEO: Florida State Runs NFL Blitz Play to Perfection By Kyle Koster | Oct 26 2019 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Florida State is not having a good year but there's always a reason to take the field and compete. For instance, coach may dial up a play ripped right out of the pages of the NFL Blitz playbook.

Alex Hornibrook eventually found Tamorrion Terry for a 54-yard gain after a healthy amount of trickeration the Syracuse defense had no hope of sifting through.

Run it again, fellas. That's some solid football-ing usually reserved for your buddy's basement and a used Nintendo 64.