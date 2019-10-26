The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Florida State Runs NFL Blitz Play to Perfection

By Kyle Koster | Oct 26 2019

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 12: Alex Hornibrook #12 of the Florida State Seminoles drops back to pass against the Clemson Tigers during their game at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Florida State is not having a good year but there's always a reason to take the field and compete. For instance, coach may dial up a play ripped right out of the pages of the NFL Blitz playbook.

Alex Hornibrook eventually found Tamorrion Terry for a 54-yard gain after a healthy amount of trickeration the Syracuse defense had no hope of sifting through.

Run it again, fellas. That's some solid football-ing usually reserved for your buddy's basement and a used Nintendo 64.